Almost Like Being There

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK has announced FUV LIVE SUMMER THURSDAYS. For the month of JULY, the station will air and stream a series of classic concert recordings each THURSDAY evening starting at 6p. The series will be hosted by ERIC HOLLAND and other WFUV air personalities.

The FUV LIVE SUMMER THURSDAYS schedule:

JULY 1st - NICOLE ATKINS (2011) and BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND (MADISON SQUARE GARDEN (2000)

JULY 8th - JOE JACKSON (2015), THE B-52’s (1979), ALABAMA SHAKES (2012) and BECK (2019)

JULY15th - BLACK PUMAS (2019). THE NATIONAL (2019) and SHARON JONES & THE DAP-KINGS (2016)

JULY 22nd - BRANDI CARLILE (2007), RODRIGO Y GABRIELA (2019), GARY CLARK JR. (2017) and SHERYL CROW (2019)

JULY 29th - THE WAR ON DRUGS (2017), COURTNEY BARNETT (2018), THE BLACK KEYS (2008) and PRINCE (2011)

