DAVID LEE MICHAELS has departed the PD/midday host position at MEL WHEELER INC. Country WSLC (94.9 STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, VA, hosting his last shifts over the weekend. MICHAELS added PD stripes to his on-air duties in 2019 after BRETT SHARP was promoted from OM to GM (NET NEWS 10/10/19). Prior to ROANOKE, MICHAELS programmed or worked at stations in MILWAUKEE, RICHMOND, DAYTONA and COLUMBUS.

In a FACEBOOK post on FRIDAY (6/25), MICHAELS said, “After five years, it's time to … say goodbye to STAR COUNTRY … In what started out as playing around on the radio on the weekends turned into my everyday routine, and now it is time to close that door. I cannot tell you what it means to end this chapter on the same real estate where I was a part of the crew that launched K92 [Top 40 sister station WXLK). I know I end it underneath equally legendary call letters, WSLC.”

MICHAELS’ next career move is reportedly outside of radio. In his FACEBOOK post he said, “As far as what is next, I can not tell how excited I am … For the past year or so, I have felt there is something bigger I needed to do. GOD kept whispering in my ear, and now I have listened.”





