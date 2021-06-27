Poet Taylor, Guy Lambert

Last FRIDAY (NET NEWS 6/25) ALL ACCESS reported that AUDACY Urban WPGC (95.5)/WASHINGTON, DC had parted ways with JOE CLAIR (The JOE CLAIR MORNING SHOW) and midday personality SUNNI (SUNNI AND THE CITY. The two co-hosts of the CLAIR show will remain on staff.

Brand Mgr. ANGELIQUE ALSTON said, "WPGC will be accepting submissions for morning show candidates soon and will announce a new morning show in the coming months. Former JOE CLAIR MORNING SHOW co-host POET will host middays on WPGC, and GUY LAMBERT will continue his role as News Director in morning drive."

POET's day planner includes being a featured WASHINGTON, DC Correspondent for “DISH NATION” on WTTG-FOX5/DC and FOX 5 PLUS/DC.

In addition to his news duties, LAMBERT hosts "COMMUNITY FOCUS," a one-hour weekly community affairs show on WPGC, co-hosts “THE HUGHLEY TRUTH,” a weekly podcast hosted by comedian DL HUGHLEY, and is a FOX 5/DC fill-in News Anchor & Correspondent.

