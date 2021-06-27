Johnny Solinger (Photo: Facebook)

Former SKID ROW vocalist JOHNNY SOLINGER, who was in the band for 15 years, died at the age of 55.

SOLINGER revealed in MAY he spent the past month in a hospital due to liver failure.

“I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good. As with most musicians, I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it.”

Over the weekend, his former band mates announced that SOLINGER had died.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed SINGO. Say hello to SCRAPPY for us.” (SCRAPPY was the nickname of SOLINGER’s grandfather, with the singer naming his 2014 country debut "Scrappy Smith" as tribute.)

Three years after SEBASTIAN BACH's exit from the band in 1996, SKID ROW enlisted SOLINGER, who sang on the group’s two most recent albums, 2003’s "Thickskin" and 2006’s "Revolutions Per Minute." The longest-tenured singer in SKID ROW’s 35-year history, also appeared on the band’s first two "United World Rebellion" EPs before amicably parting ways with the group to pursue a solo career.

SOLINGER said at the time, “The past 15 years has been a great experience and I have appreciated the opportunity to be the lead singer in one of the most prominent bands of the 1990s and share stages with the likes of AEROEMITH, BON JOVI and KISS, performing in front of millions throughout the world.”

SKID ROW founding guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO tweeted , “A good man with a good soul taken way too soon. Thank you JOHNNY for everything you gave us. God bless you and your family."

« see more Net News