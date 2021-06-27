Bruce Springsteen (Photo: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN signaled the return of live theater to NEW YORK CITY, taking the stage at the 1,700-seat ST. JAMES THEATRE SATURDAY night at a star-studded night, acknowledging the weirdness of the past 15 months with the observation, "Seventy-one years on the planet and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

SPRINGSTEEN brought down the house when he described, incredulously, having to attend ZOOM court after his arrest for drinking tequila at a NEW JERSEY national park before the case was dismissed.

The show took place as anti-vaccine protestors held forth in front of the entrance, much as they did at the recent FOO FIGHTERS shows at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN and the CANYON CLUB in AGOURA HILLS, CA.

The show remains basically the same, a live version of his autobiography. SPRINGSTEEN addressed the politics of the past year by performing “American Skin (41 Shots),” written about the 1999 fatal police shooting of AMADOU DIALLO, with a noted relevance for today.

The spoken part of the show ended with the Lord’s Prayer, as before. Until now, SPRINGSTEEN has ended the show with “Born to Run,” though SATURDAY night, he closed with “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” a song from his most recent album with the E-STREET BAND, "Letter To You." remembering those no longer with us.

The crowd included luminaries like Transportation Secretary PETE BUTTIGIEG and husband CHASTEN, MSNBC anchor BRIAN WILLIAMS and E-STREET alumnus STEVE VAN ZANDT, all with patrons buying tickets at $500 and up.

