A Celebration

The 2021 BET Awards was held last night (6/27) at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES, hosted by TARAJI P. HENSON and broadcast live on BET.

The show recognized BLACK achievements in entertainment, music, television, movies, sports, and other fields.

In addition to the winners, some of the highlights included QUEEN LATIFAH being honored with a BET LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, and a special tribute to the late DMX and BUSTA RHYMES, METHOD MAN, SWIZZ BEATZ, and GRISELDA.

The evening included a surprise by CARDI B, who shared that she and MIGOS' OFFSET are expecting their second child.

Last night’s live performances included ANDRA DAY, CITY GIRLS, DABABY, DJ KHALED, H.E.R., JAZMINE SULLIVAN, KIRK FRANKLIN, LIL BABY, CARDI B, LIL DURK, MIGOS, MONEYBAGG YO!, RAPSODY, RODDY RICCH and TYLER THE CREATOR.

This Year's Winners

Album of the Year: JAZMINE SULLIVAN- “Heaux Tales”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: H.E.R.

Best New Artist: GIVEON

Best Group: SILK SONIC

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: MEGAN THEE STALLION

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: LIL BABY

BET Her Award: SZA – “Good Days”

Best International Act: BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

Viewer's Choice Award: MEGAN THEE STALLION Ft. BEYONCÉ- “Savage” (Remix)

For the complete list of winners, check here.

« see more Net News