COMMUNITY PUBLIC RADIO, INC. is selling W262CC/TALLAHASSEE, FL to PIEDMONT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $75,000. The primary station is low power WNEE-LP/TALLAHASSEE.

In other filings with the FCC, WIFREDO G. BLANCO-PI has applied for an STA to operate WBQN-A/BARCELONETA-MANATI, PR from the facilities approved in its construction permit.

MINORITY COMMUNICATIONS INC. has applied for a Silent STA for KJMC/DES MOINES, IA due to technical problems.

And MEDIA POWER GROUP, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WLEY-A/CAYEY, PR while it awaits delivery and installment of its new transmitter.

