New Country 96.1 The Ton

MID-WEST FAMILY SOUTH BEND launched Country W241AD/WQLQ-HD3 (NEW COUNTRY 96.1 THE TON) SOUTH BEND, IN, TODAY (6/28). The station features PREMIERE's syndicated "The BOBBY BONES Show" in mornings, and a press release promises "tons of music, tons of fun ... and not a ton of commercials."

“It was a weighty decision, but when you have the opportunity to have tons of fun, you just go for it,” said GM BILL GAMBLE. BROOKE HUNTER will serve as midday host, and former crosstown PATHFINDER COMMUINCATIONS Country WBYT (B100) morning host MARK McGILL will handle afternoons.







