The AUDACY app and web streaming platform is adding over 350 new music streams expanding on the company's existing radio formats, including artist-curated channels. from acts like COLDPLAY, TIESTO, SOFIA CARSON, and JAKE OWEN.

Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY said, “Exclusive stations underscore Audacy’s commitment to a roadmap of innovation, with many more features and interactivity to come over the coming months.”

“This is an important next step toward a listener-centric digital content experience that reflects the strengths and attributes of the AUDACY brand,” said AUDACY EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO. “These stations, created for fans by fans, including our industry-leading programmers, personalities and music’s biggest influencers, will allow us to deepen our connection between talent, artists and listeners. Together, we’ll introduce a greater variety of music, allowing us to generate even more opportunities to engage and entertain our rapidly growing digital audience.”

The “Powered by NAPSTER” music platform service is being used for the new channels, which are exclusive to AUDACY's platforms.

