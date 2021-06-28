Kelly

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KPRC-A/HOUSTON has shuffled its schedule to pick up PREMIERE NETWORKS' JESSE KELLY for 5-8p (CT) weekdays. KELLY hosted his show at KPRC before joining KEY NETWORKS for national distribution in 2020. At the same time, sister Sports KBME-A (SPORTSTALK 790) morning host and former NFL quarterback SEAN SALISBURY will add a show for KPRC in the 8-10p (CT) slot weekdays, in the time slot left vacant when BUCK SEXTON moved from evenings to middays at PREMIERE.

“KELLY, a U.S. Marine combat veteran, brings an exciting new perspective on the day’s events,” said Director of AM Programming BRYAN ERICKSON. “He’s a unique and fresh voice in the talk radio landscape and one of the most entertaining guys I’ve ever heard.”

“The self-proclaimed ‘news junkie’ is anxious to talk about events outside the realm of sports,” added ERICKSON on SALISBURY's new show. “If he could, SALISBURY would be on the air 24 hours a day. He loves what he does and his passion is off the charts.”

