Bentley (Photo: Jim Wright)

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist DIERKS BENTLEY as his hit, "Gone," goes #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart.

Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST ASHLEY KNIGHT, Dir./WEST COAST MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD, Dir./SOUTHWEST MARA SIDWEBER, Dir./MIDWEST KATIE BRIGHT, Dir./NORTHEAST ANNIE SANDOR and Coord./Promotion MEGAN KLEINSCHMIDT.

