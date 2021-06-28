Pictured (L-R): BMM's GM Mike Molinar, Matt Dragstrem, BMM's VP Alex Heddle (Photo: Big Machine Music)

BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM) announced TODAY (6/28) an exclusive co-publishing agreement with songwriter/producer MATT DRAGSTREM. The agreement includes the acquisition of DRAGSTREM's music catalog, which features #1 hits such as “I’ll Name The Dogs” (BLAKE SHELTON), “One Margarita” (LUKE BRYAN), “Sippin’ On Fire” (FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE), “Why We Drink” (JUSTIN MOORE) and “Be A Light” (THOMAS RHETT ft. REBA McENTIRE, HILLARY SCOTT, CHRIS TOMLIN and KEITH URBAN).



BMM GM MIKE MOLINAR commented, “DRAG has already established himself as a hit songwriter and producer while still at the beginning of what will be a legendary career. [VP] ALEX HEDDLE, the rest of the team and I are so proud to welcome him to the BIG MACHINE MUSIC family!”



“I am excited to join the BIG MACHINE MUSIC team," said DRAGSTREM. "I’ve known this talented crew for many years and it’s good to finally get to work with them. I’m eager to see what the future holds."

