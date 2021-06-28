WBBM Joins Network

AUDACY News WBBM-A/CHICAGO is joining the NOTRE DAME RADIO NETWORK to air NOTRE DAME football under a multi-year deal with NOTRE DAME GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS. The FIGHTING IRISH previously aired on crosstown GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000). WBBM-A's News format will air on its FM simulcast partner WCFS during game broadcasts.

“NOTRE DAME football is a powerhouse college football program with a large alumni and fan base across CHICAGO,” said AUDACY CHICAGO Regional Pres./Market Mgr. RACHEL WILLIAMSON. “It’s our honor to bring the FIGHTING IRISH games to listeners on WBBM-AM’s premier signal.”

“We are pleased to add WBBM-AM to the NOTRE DAME RADIO NETWORK family, particularly as we enter the 100th year of NOTRE DAME football on the airwaves,” said NOTRE DAME GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS Pres. THEODORE LOEHRKE

NOTRE DAME RADIO NETWORK broadcasts are distributed by SKYVIEW NETWORKS.

