New Podcast

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE's 104.5 THE ZONE PODCAST NETWORK has added a new podcast hosted by a pair of former TENNESSEE TITANS wide receivers, KEVIN DYSON and JOEY KENT, and nonprofit CEO and former college football player TOD CAMPBELL. "3 THE PRO WAY," a show about transitioning from one career to another, has debuted with former TITANS star and current TENNESSEE STATE coach EDDIE GEORGE. New episodes will post on MONDAYS at 8a (CT).

PD PAUL MASON said, “When KEVIN, JOEY, and TODD first shared their ‘3 THE PRO WAY’ podcast idea, I knew the 104.5 THE ZONE PODCAST NETWORK would be the perfect partner. I look forward to hearing a weekly conversation with different athletes and professionals on their career transitions. I am also excited to work with TODD, JOEY, and KEVIN in growing ‘3 The Pro Way’ within the 104.5 THE ZONE PODCAST NETWORK.”

DYSON said, “Life is a journey filled with decisions and consequences that create life lessons for us to grow from. It is these life experiences that shape and mold us all; more specifically, our guests, who will share the stories of their individual journeys that led to their current success.”

KENT said,“I’m excited about this opportunity to have in-depth conversations with athletes and professionals from the business realm. These conversations will focus on career transitions, but will also give the listener a peek behind the curtain of transformative experiences that have shaped their lives.”

CAMPBELL added, “I love being able to listen to and share like experiences with those who have traveled a similar path to their perfect opportunity.”

