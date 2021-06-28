Kim Faris

Longtime DAYTON, OH air personality and current iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMMX (MIX 107.7) midday host KIM FARIS has announced that she’ll be retiring on FRIDAY (7/16) after a 43 year run in the market! She joined MIX’s “JEFF, KRISTI and DAVE” morning show this am (MONDAY 6/28) to spill the beans. She’ll be honored at the station’s annual summer concert, set for 7/23 at FRAZE PAVILION, where there will be a special send-off in between NIGHT RANGER’s and STYX’ performances.

FARIS said, “My hope, as I hang up these headphones, is that I have made a positive impact in our community. That is what this job is all about -- to connect with our listeners and make them feel happy, sometimes sad, but always appreciated. I will continue to advocate for women's health and well-being, making sure women in DAYTON and the MIAMI VALLEY are aware of the many services in our community that are here to help them live their best life.”

iHEARTMEDIA/DAYTON SVP/Programming JEFF STEVENS added, “KIM is the kind of person you hope and pray will be on your staff. She will learn anything you throw at her, and she makes everyone on the staff better. The hole she will leave behind is not a small one. Not many people are irreplaceable, but Kim falls into that rare category. We’ve hidden all the calendars hoping she might lose track of the date and accidentally stick around a little longer.”

“Working with KIM FARIS for the last 29 years has been a real honor,” said DAVID LITTERAL, Market Pres./iHEARTMEDIA/ DAYTON. “She is one of the best broadcasters in the business and a true friend. We will certainly miss her smile and contagious enthusiasm!”

During her time on the air, FARIS has graced the airwaves on stations like WING, WJAI, WGTZ Z93, WLQT, WYDB and for the past 5 years, middays at MIX 107.7, where she’s currently ranked #1 Persons 25-54.

KIM FARIS is a member of the OHIO RADIO HALL OF FAME and THE DAYTON AREA BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME. Additionally, she’s advocated for numerous charitable organizations, both on and off the air, throughout the area over the past 43 years.

« see more Net News