Benefit Concert On Sunday, August 29th

GRINDSTONE RECORDS' CRAIG CAMPBELL will be headlining a DISASTER RELIEF CONCERT with the INSPIRITUS non-profit to benefit tornado and flood victims in MIDDLE TENNESSEE on SUNDAY, AUGUST 29th from 2:30-7p (CT) at HOP SPRINGS MURFREESBORO. Along with CAMPBELL, artists CJ SOLAR, PRESLEY & TAYLOR, MARK McKAY and LIAM COLEMAN will be performing, while comedian RENO COLLIER will be the MC.

“Many households in MIDDLE TENNESSEE have had a hard year, working to recover from the tornado or the floods, while navigating COVID-19 health and economic disasters, too. INSPIRITUS staff and volunteers are committed to providing home repair assistance to ensure these families are able to go from surviving to thriving again,” said VIRGINIA SPENCER of INSPIRITUS. “We appreciate HOP SPRINGS for hosting this event and these great artists for providing wonderful entertainment for a great cause. This event will provide hope to many families who are still recovering from the tornado and the floods.”

Tickets begin at $10 and can be purchased here. Donations will also be accepted. For more information, contact NICK HAFNER here.

