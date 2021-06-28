Bolsters Membership With More Diversity

The RECORDING ACADEMY has extended membership invitations to 2,710 established music professionals from wide-ranging backgrounds, genres and disciplines. The RECORDING ACADEMY's recognition of the contributions of music people is meant to influence progressive changes within business.

In order to participate in the process for the upcoming GRAMMY AWARDS®, new members have to accept their invitations by SEPTEMBER 15th, 2021. The first voting ballot opens OCTOBER 22nd and closes NOVEMBER 5th. The 64th GRAMMY AWARDS are set to take place JANUARY 31st, 2022, at the STAPLES CENTER in LOS ANGELES.

The 2021 class of invitees is 48 percent female, 32 percent Black or African American+, 13 percent Hispanic or Latino/a/x+, and four percent Asian or Pacific Islander+. The ACADEMY's existing membership represents 26 percent female and 27 percent from traditionally underrepresented groups. Since setting the goal of adding 2,500 women voting members by 2025, 831 women have joined the ACADEMY's voting membership, putting the organization 33 percent closer to reaching that milestone.

RECORDING ACADEMY Chief Industry Operator RUBY MARCHAND said, "Membership is the ACADEMY's change agent — our members drive everything we do. I'm inspired by the potential for each invited music creator and business professional to lend their creativity and passion to our organization. We are immensely proud of our accomplishments and the strides we've made toward equitable representation. We look forward to welcoming our new invitees as they help us shape the future of the ACADEMY and the music industry."

RECORDING ACADEMY VP/Membership and Industry Relations KELLEY PURCELL added, "This is an incredibly exciting time to join the ACADEMY and play a part in accelerating change, progress and evolution within the music industry. Our membership body is the driving force behind our actions, and we value the contributions of our members that help ensure the ACADEMY's practices authentically represent the current state of music. We're excited to see what this new group brings to the table as we enter a new era at the ACADEMY."





