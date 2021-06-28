New broadcast home

With a broadcast home for the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) AWARDS still up in the air (NET NEWS 6/16), CMT has struck a deal with the ACM’s longtime broadcast partner, CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, to air the “CMT MUSIC AWARDS” beginning in 2022. Both CMT and CBS are owned by VIACOMCBS.

CBS has aired the ACM AWARDS since 1998. That show’s producers, DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS, are now reportedly negotiating with NBC.

Typically held in JUNE, next year’s CMT show will air on CBS on a date to be announced. For the 2022 show, CMT will kick off the company’s first ever “Country Music Week” by hosting week-long special programming and events, capped by exclusive “director’s cut” airings of the “CMT MUSIC AWARDS” later on CMT and various other VIACOMCBS platforms. This year’s show aired earlier this month as a six-network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND.

