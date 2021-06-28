Pat Martin

AUDACY Classic Rock KSEG (96.9 THE EAGLE)/SACRAMENTO has announced that market veteran PAT MARTIN is joining the station for mornings starting JULY 6th, replacing CHARLIE THOMAS who retired in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/29/21). MARTIN joins KSEG after hosting middays for the past 33 years for Active Rock sister station KRXQ (98 ROCK).

AUDACY SAN FRANCISCO/SACRAMENTO RVP/Market Manager STACEY KAUFFMAN said, “PAT’s market-leading tenure of almost 33 years is not only a testament to his talent, dedication and fans, but also has cemented him as a true SACRAMENTO icon and we’re delighted to have him headline 96.9 THE EAGLE’s revamped weekday lineup. Together, this lineup will collectively produce a full slate of premier programming – powered by classic rock’s top hits and driven by some of our industry’s top talent.”

“So why now? After 33 years on 98 ROCK, I’m excited and ready for a new challenge,” said MARTIN. “It’s crazy to think it’s been that long, well over half my life. I’ve spent decades with this audience. I’ve been to their weddings, I’ve visited them in the hospital, I’ve been to funerals, I’ve hung out with them at concerts and drunk an untold number of beers with them. And now, as time marches on, it’s time for a new beginning. What an honor and privilege to join one of the nation’s great classic rock stations, and work alongside its legendary air staff. Many thanks to JOE CALGARO, STACEY KAUFFMAN and everyone at AUDACY up the chain for believing in me to take on this monumental challenge.”

Besides MARTIN's move to mornings, KSEG is making several other lineup changes as afternoon host CHRIS MCCOY is retiring on JULY 2nd. JUSTIN CASE, who had been serving as morning host since THOMAS retired, will move to the afternoons to succeed MCCOY.

