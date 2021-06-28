Class Of 2021 Announced

NILE RODGERS’ WE ARE FAMILY FOUNDATION (WAFF) has announced the 2021 YOUTH TO THE FRONT FUND “Frontliners," representing 10 states in the USA and 9 countries on 5 continents. WAFF created the YOUTH TO THE FRONT FUND (YTTFF) to support and fund under 30-year-old BIPOC-centered youth activists, youth-led organizations, projects, innovations and creative solutions that are at the forefront of fighting systemic racism, inequality and injustice. Initially funded by the WAFF Board of Directors, WALTON FAMILY FOUNDATION and SAP joined YTTFF to support the "Frontliners" efforts in the USA and around the globe.

Carefully selected and curated from hundreds of applicants, the 2021 "Frontliners," aged 16 – 29 years-old, are fighting racial and systemic injustice by addressing gaps in: immigration laws and policy advocacy; storytelling through digital media content and production; de-biasing technology; campaigning for gender equity, and building indigenous language, culture and education awareness. Using their creativity, brilliance and infusing arts and social justice into their overall project design and implementation, these "Frontliners" are collectively reimagining new possibilities and finding solutions that positively impact and shape future generations.

Chairman & Co-founder, WAFF, NILE RODGERS said, “As a 16-year-old former Black Panther, activism to fight racism, inequality and injustice is in my blood. The YOUTH TO THE FRONT FUND 'Frontliners' are very close to my heart and give me great hope that this generation of activists will continue to create necessary change, locally and globally, to truly become an equal society. Welcome to the family, 'Frontliners!”

Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, SAP, ALEXANDRA VAN DER PLOEG added, “Only 9% of the world’s leading young social entrepreneurs are able to compensate themselves for the work they are doing to improve people’s lives. With limited access to funding and investment, it is important to ensure innovators like the 'Frontliners' have access to unrestricted funding and the support of a strong multi-sector ecosystem, to accelerate their global impact. The YOUTH TO THE FRONT FUND is a leading example of eliminating these barriers. We’re proud to support this program and the 'Frontliners' who are fighting systemic racism and injustices globally every day.”

Click here to meet the 2021 'Frontliners."

« see more Net News