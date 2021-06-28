Michael Agee

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON DC has added MICHAEL AGEE to a new role as Director of Strategic Initiatives. The position will focus on finding the next growth horizons which are outside of traditional broadcasting.



AGEE has been General Manager of SOUTHWESTERN ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian KJRN (88.3 THE JOURNEY)/KEENE,TX since 2010, where he also served as academic chair of the communications department.



AGEE said, “I’m terribly excited to be joining an already great team. We get to provide ministry to the nation’s capital and the world. I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity."

WGTS GM KEVIN KRUEGER shared, “It’s an honor to welcome a longtime broadcaster, innovator, and educator like MICHAEL to the WGTS team. His unique skill set will help us think in new ways and consider those which we’ve not considered before. He will help us prepare for the future.”

AGEE starts THURSDAY (6/1).

