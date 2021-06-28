DeGraw (Photo: Christy Watkins)

CMT and event organizer TY HERNDON announced TODAY (6/28) the addition of GAVIN DeGRAW to the "2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance" lineup taking place on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30th at 7p (CT). The event will be livestreamed exclusively on CMT’s FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE channels, and at F4LA.org/concert.

HERNDON has also revealed his FOUNDATION FOR LOVE & ACCEPTANCE 2021 Rising Stars. This year’s honorees are ARLO, BROOKE EDEN, JAMIE FLOYD, CHRIS HOUSMAN and LILY ROSE.

Previously announced concert talent includes: EDEN, FLOYD, HOUSMAN, HERNDON, ROSE, BROTHERS OSBORNE, KRISTIN CHENOWETH, TERRI CLARK, HARPER GRAE, LOCASH, KATHY MATTEA, RISSI PALMER, GRETCHEN PETERS, TENILLE TOWNES, WALKER COUNTY, CHASE WRIGHT, SHELLY FAIRCHILD. MICHAEL RAY, JAKE HOOT and comedian DANA GOLDBERG, among others (NET NEWS 6/7). HERNDON and CMT’s CODY ALAN will co-host.

« see more Net News