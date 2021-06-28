Elwood

MID-WEST FAMILY has appointed RYAN "ELWOOD" BJORN as Rock Brand Manager for Rock WQLZ (97.7 QLZ)/SPRINGFIELD, IL. ELWOOD brings 19 years of Rock success with him as the former leader of WOODWARD RADIO GROUP Classic Rock WAPL and Active Rock WZOR (RAZOR 94.7)/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI. He left that position in OCTOBER of 2020 (NET NEWS 10/12). ELWOOD begins his official duties with MID-WEST FAMILY ON MONDAY, JULY 12th.

ELWOOD said, “I'm honored and excited to be joining MID-WEST FAMILY in the role of Brand Manager for WQLZ. It's a great brand with an award-winning history - part of a company with a strong reputation both locally and within the industry. I'm looking forward to how much of an impact QLZ can make on the communities in and around SPRINGFIELD.”

MID-WEST FAMILY ILLINOIS OM MARK VAN ALLEN added, “I can’t wait for ELWOOD to get started. He brings a wealth of knowledge, success, and leadership that will really help move 97.7 QLZ forward.”

« see more Net News