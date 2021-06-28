Top 20 Testing Songs (6/28)

ALL ACCESS and JONATHAN LITTLE of TROY RESEARCH have entered into a partnership to provide the Contemporary Christian TROY RESEARCH CCM top testing songs every two weeks as part of TODD STACH's Contemporary Christian format section.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "TROY has valuable national research that they make available that many CCM stations just can't afford to pay for each month. Being able to see how songs are testing is an invaluable tool for PDs and MDs."



Here's the latest (6/28) W25-54 TROY RESEARCH from its participating Contemporary Christian music stations:





