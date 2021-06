'Women's Forum: Breaking The Glass Ceiling, And Then Some' Panel Announced

With the announcement that TALENT MASTER's MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP is returning to an in person event this year (NET NEWS 4/29), founder DON ANTHONY has finalized the "Women's Forum" for 2021, entitled BREAKING THE GLASS CEILING, AND THEN SOME.

This years panelists will include iHEARTMEDIA's Rock WCHI (95.5)/CHICAGO Morning Host ANGIE TAYLOR; iHEARTMEDIA COUNTRY's KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER Midday Host DENISE PLANTE; COX RADIO's Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA Morning Co-Host of MIGUEL & HOLLY, HOLLY O'CONNER; AUDACY's Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO Night Host and Company Talent JULIA LEPIDI; BONNEVILLE's AC KOIT (96.5 KOIT)/SAN FRANCISCO Morning Host JOEY FORTMAN; iHEARMEDIA's Top 40 WIHT (HOT 95.5)/WASHINGTON DC Co-Host of YOUR MORNING SHOW, RILEY COUTURE; and Nationally Syndicated Host of the DANA CORTEZ SHOW, DANA CORTES. The panel will be hosted by ALL ACCESS and MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE'.

The 33rd Annual MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP takes place AUGUST 12th & 13th this year at SWISSHOTEL, CHICAGO. For more information, click here.





