iHeartMedia's Conal Byrne Keynotes With Kevin Pollak

iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE and KEVIN POLLAK will have a one-one-one conversation as the closing keynote for NATPE VIRTUAL's "CONTENTCAST -- The Business Of Podcasting Content." The talk will cover POLLAK’s experience performing on different screens and as an early podcast adopter (“KEVIN POLLAK’s Chat Show” and “Alchemy This”), and BYRNE’s role in developing and monetizing content for different platforms.

NATPE VIRTUAL: CONTENTCAST is free to register and will take place JULY 14th. To register, go to NATPE.com/ContentCast/Attend

NATPE CONTENTCAST is the next of a string of events being produced under the NATPE VIRTUAL banner, followed by NATPE STREAMINGPLUS, and NATPE MIAMI 2022.

