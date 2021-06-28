Conway

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES-WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS-WOC-A/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES)/IA afternoon host SIMON CONWAY, VP of the Board of the PUPPY JAKE FOUNDATION, hosted two of the U.S. NAVY SEALs who took down OSAMA BIN LADEN for a fundraiser for the organization that trains and provides service dogs for combat-wounded veterans, raising $102,000 at the JUNE 18th event.

ROB O'NEILL, who shot BIN LADEN, and WILL CHESNEY, the SEAL dog handler on the mission, attended the fundraiser on JUNE 18th, just over 10 years since the mission.

"I am so honored that these true national heroes came to Iowa to support this charity," said CONWAY. "We at PUPPY JAKE do not charge our veteran recipients of dogs a single dime and so the only way we can do this is through fundraising. These guys came to IOWA for free."





Chesney, O'Neill, Conway











