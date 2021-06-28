McGraw, left, and Hill (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

FAITH HILL and TIM McGRAW have reportedly sold their FRANKLIN, TN farm to an investment group for $15 million. The NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports that the Country music couple sold the more than 620 acre property to the newly-formed BKDM PARTNERS of COLUMBIA, TN, which has not announced plans for the land. The site includes several buildings, including the historic BEECHWOOD HALL mansion, one of WILLIAMSON COUNTY’s oldest structures, according to the JOURNAL.

HILL and McGRAW previously sold 131 acres of the property in 2015. The remaining acreage had been listed for $18.5 million at that time.





« see more Net News