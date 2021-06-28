-
KCMP/Twin Cities Launches ‘Minnesota Sessions’
MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL is offering the best scenes and sounds of MINNESOTA with a new video series called MINNESOTA SESSIONS. Local musicians will perform in some of the state's best natural destinations.
The series launched MONDAY (6/28) with local artist MILOE performing three songs at FRANCONIA SCULPTURE PARK, an outdoor park in FRANCONIA, MN.
THE CURRENT will be posting a new session every MONDAY for the next several weeks. View MILOE and future videos here.