Sites And Sounds

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL is offering the best scenes and sounds of MINNESOTA with a new video series called MINNESOTA SESSIONS. Local musicians will perform in some of the state's best natural destinations.

The series launched MONDAY (6/28) with local artist MILOE performing three songs at FRANCONIA SCULPTURE PARK, an outdoor park in FRANCONIA, MN.

THE CURRENT will be posting a new session every MONDAY for the next several weeks. View MILOE and future videos here.









