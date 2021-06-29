Van Hoesen

VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO SVP/Chief Content Officer JOHN VAN HOESEN has announced his retirement. VAN HOESEN's exit comes days before VPR merges with VERMONT PBS. He joined VPR from the RUTLAND HERALD as News Director in 2001 and rose to VP/News and Programming in 2008 and to SVP/Chief Content Officer in 2012. Before the HERALD, where he served as Managing Editor, VAN HOESEN co-published the weekly WINDSOR CHRONICLE.

In a statement he posted to LINKEDIN, VAN HOESEN said, "I was inspired from the very first day with the optimism and possibilities of public service in public radio. The power of the human voice to tell a whole story through words and emotion has always been at the heart of it."

« see more Net News