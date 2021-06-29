Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JUNE 21-27 showed downloads declining 7% from the previous week and down 18% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JUNE 22, 2020 to JUNE 27, 2021 was -24% for Arts, -27% for Business, -13% for Comedy, -59% for Education, -21% for History, -23% for News, -12% for Science, -20% for Society & Culture, -9% for Sports, and +23% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was 2021 was -6% for Arts, +1% for Business, -12% for Comedy, -4% for Education, -13% for History, -1% for News, 0% for Science, -14% for Society & Culture, -19% for Sports, and -3% for True Crime.

