Clubhouse To Podcast

Consultant LOYD FORD's weekly CLUBHOUSE rooms are now also being distributed as podcasts.

FORD's RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS has launched the podcasts, "THE ENCOURAGERS' THE RADIO RALLY" with AUDACY Country KFRG (95.1 K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO's HEATHER FROGLEAR and HUBBARD Country WUBE (B-105.1)/CINCINNATI's JESSE TACK and "THE ENCOURAGERS INNOVATION IN AUDIO" with MEDIACO R&B WBLS and Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK's SKIP DILLARD, in podcast form and will continue to tape the shows as CLUBHOUSE live events weekly.

The "RADIO RALLY" meets on MONDAYS at 7p (ET) on CLUBHOUSE; "INNOVATION IN AUDIO" convenes WEDNESDAYS at 7p (ET).

