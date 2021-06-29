Viette

The regionally syndicated "IN THE GARDEN WITH ANDRE VIETTE" show has been dropped by AUDACY News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP/RICHMOND, VA, reports the RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH.

The show, hosted by ANDRE VIETTE and syndicated by SAGA News-Talk WSVA-A-W221CF/HARRISONBURG, VA, has been airing 8-10a (ET) SATURDAYS on WRVA, but VIETTE's son MARK VIETTE told the TIMES-DISPATCH that he was told the time slot had been sold and expects that the JULY 3rd edition will be the last on WRVA. The show continues on several stations in VIRGINIA, MARYLAND, and PENNSYLVANIA.

« see more Net News