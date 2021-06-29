Chris Chicago

WAY MEDIA adds CHRIS CHICAGO to the late-night/overnight hours on the WAYFM network.

CHICAGO comes from the PD and Afternoon Host positions at HOPE MEDIA GROUP Christian Pop/Hip-Hop KXNG (91.7 NGEN RADIO)/HOUSTON. He used to do weekends on WAYFM when he was a record rep in 2007-2008.

CHICAGO shared, "I've always had a heart and a fascination with the late-night listener. I'm beyond blessed and excited to see what God does with my voice in those very special hours. I'm grateful for this new adventure with WAY MEDIA."



WAY MEDIA VP Brand and Content RON HARRELL said, “Strengthening our content bench is a priority for WAY MEDIA. We’re excited to have another veteran talent join the roster to improve this ministry.”



CHICAGO fills this vacant shift, which was left empty after former WAYFM Network PD and current ALL ACCESS CCM Editor TODD STACH was let go (1/5), where he occupied the shift since SPRING 2018.

