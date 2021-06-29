Rebuilding Lower Manhattan

SIRIUSXM BUSINESS RADIO will air an 11-part series about the building of the new WORLD TRADE CENTER in NEW YORK. co-produced by the building's developer SILVERSTEIN PROPERTIES and MUDDHOUSE MEDIA. "TOP OF THE WORLD" will air weekly beginning JULY 6th and will also be distributed as a podcast via STITCHER and PANDORA on SEPTEMBER 6th.

SILVERSTEIN PROPERTIES Chairman LARRY A. SILVERSTEIN said, "Rebuilding the WORLD TRADE CENTER has been -- and continues to be -- the passion of my life. As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it is important to reflect on our collective mission to restore, revitalize, and re-invent Downtown MANHATTAN, and examine how the lessons we learned can inform our response to the devastation wrought by the tragedy of the pandemic.” SILVERSTEIN is among those featured on the show, along with former Mayor MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, Master Planner DANIEL LIBESKIND, NATIONAL 9/11 MEMORIAL architect MICHAEL ARAD, and many others.

