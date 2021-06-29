They Want You

JASON CORNELL is exiting his PD/afternoon host at FOSTER COMMUNICATIONS' Top 40 94.7 KIXY/SAN ANGELO, TX. He joined the station in 2020 from ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WXLC (102.3 XLC)/WAUKEGAN, IL and is leaving to move closer to family.

OM RICK ANDREWS has begun the search for CORNELL's replacement. Send your package ASAP to randrews@fostercommunications.us. No calls, please.

« see more Net News