Jason Cornell Departs PD/Afternoons At KIXY San Angelo, TX
June 29, 2021
JASON CORNELL is exiting his PD/afternoon host at FOSTER COMMUNICATIONS' Top 40 94.7 KIXY/SAN ANGELO, TX. He joined the station in 2020 from ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WXLC (102.3 XLC)/WAUKEGAN, IL and is leaving to move closer to family.
OM RICK ANDREWS has begun the search for CORNELL's replacement. Send your package ASAP to randrews@fostercommunications.us. No calls, please.