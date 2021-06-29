Atlanta

iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA has committed to helping 10,000 Black entrepreneurs aiming to launch businesses in the ATLANTA metro area.

The move is a follow up to the company's promise to get behind ATLANTA-based OPERATION HOPE in APRIL, in support of the organization's national “1 MILLION BLACK BUSINESS INITIATIVE” (1MBB). Their goal is to create one million new Black businesses by 2030.

iHEARTMEDIA ATLANTA Pres. DREW LAUTER said, "We are excited to partner with OPERATION HOPE to grow Black business ownership here in ATLANTA. Our city is the epicenter for entrepreneurial energy, and we are proud to use iHEART's considerable resources to help owners of Black businesses achieve their dreams."

OPERATION HOPE Founder/CEO JOHN HOPE BRYANT added, "OPERATION HOPE is thrilled about the expanded commitment made today by iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA to the creation of 10,000 Black-owned businesses in our great city. ATLANTA is a mecca of Black culture, life, and business.

"And this type of private-sector leadership is slated to pave the way for future success and upward mobility. iHEARTMEDIA continues to be one of the most influential voices in the media, and we're grateful that they're using their voice and reach to support our vision of social justice through an economic lens."

