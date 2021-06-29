Springsteen (Photo: Anna Clary)

Emerging Country singer-songwriter ALANA SPRINGSTEEN has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas. SPRINGSTEEN is signed to EIGHTEEN COMPANY and SB PROJECTS for management, and WAREHOUSE WEST ENTERTAINMENT for publishing. Named one of PANDORA's 2021 "Country Artists to Watch," SPRINGSTEEN recently released her single, "CALIFORNIA," with more music on the way this year. She has also been named as the RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION's newest Celebrity Ambassador.

“We’re beyond excited to represent such an amazing artist, songwriter, and performer as ALANA SPRINGSTEEN,” said JEFFREY HASSON and DAVID ZEDECK, SPRINGSTEEN’s UTA agents in a joint statement. “From our first meeting, we were impressed by her drive, purpose and raw talent. ALANA’s unique ability to capture emotions in the songs that she writes, and her commanding presence onstage, is a very rare gift. She’s a superstar in the making, and we can’t wait to help share her talent with the world.”

“The UTA team blew me away with their passion, excitement, and plan for me and my music,” said SPRINGSTEEN. “They understood me and my vision from day one, and UTA definitely felt like home. They’re brilliant at what they do, and I’m so grateful they’re now a part of the fam. Thank you to JEFFREY, BRENT [WEINSTEIN], DAVID, and the entire team. I can’t wait for everything to come!”

