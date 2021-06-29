New label

The SUNDAY SUPPER GROUP management company has started a new label, SUNDAY SUPPER RECORDS. Their first release will be on JULY 30th, "Blaming The Weather", the debut EP by LINDSAY STARR. Followed later this Summer with new music from first-time-Dad BRAISON CYRUS.

SUNDAY SUPPER GROUP was established in 2016 by TREY ALLEN, BRAISON CYRUS, LINDSAY STARR, and KYLE HENDERSON. ALLEN is known for his tour management work, with THE STROKES, KINGS OF LEON, WIDESPREAD PANIC, MGMT, MY MORNING JACKET, and LEON BRIDGES.

For more information https://www.sundaysuppergroup.com

