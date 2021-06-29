DZL

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WEND (106.5 THE END), Country WKKT (96.9 THE KAT) and Classic Rock WRFX (99.7 THE FOX)/CHARLOTTE PD CHUCK "DZL" THOMPSON is out. DZL has spent almost 20 years with iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE.

“It’s been a great ride! I’m grateful for all of the opportunities and experiences at iHEART CHARLOTTE. Timing is never good but I’m going to enjoy some 'downtime' with my family over the summer. That said I am very much looking forward to my next chapter."

Reach out to DZL at dzlradio@gmail.com or at (704) 615-7095.

