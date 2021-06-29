RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS, in partnership with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE, has signed GRANT GILBERT to a worldwide publishing deal. GILBERT'S resume includes performances with JOSH ABBOTT, which led to his 2019 EP "Loud and Clear," featuring the single “Held On To.” In MARCH, the TEXAS native released the EP "Trouble Like Us," which included the single “I Don’t Wanna Be That Guy.”





"I am super excited to sign a publishing deal with RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS,” said GILBERT. “It feels good to know I have a team behind me that is willing to work hard and believe in me as an artist and songwriter. They already feel like family, and I can’t wait to get to work!"

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS VP/GM ZEBB LUSTER said, "It took one meeting with our team for us to realize GRANT was the right fit for RIVER HOUSE. His excitement for song is contagious, and his willingness to absorb knowledge on how to improve this industry will help him be successful. We couldn't be more excited to help him grow his catalog of songs and showcase his powerful vocal ability to music fans."