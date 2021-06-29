Deutsch, Zachary

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's next live video presentation in its Business Accelerated initiative will be “Radio Works for Lawyers,” a look at how attorneys can use radio to build their practices, including an overview of current attorney advertising guidelines and best practices.

The webinar, scheduled for noon (CT) on JULY 21st, will feature FOSTER GARVEY Managing Dir. BRAD DEUTSCH and SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/PORTLAND, ME Pres./Market Mgr. PHIL ZACHARY.

