Now Covering Dutch Podcasts

TRITON DIGITAL has added THE NETHERLANDS to the list of territories covered by its monthly Podcast Reports ranking podcast publishers and shows.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with TRITON DIGITAL to bring the industry standard for podcast consumption data to the region,” said NLO Managing Dir. FRANS KOK. “With podcast consumption on the rise and an increasing number of advertisers utilizing the channel to reach their target audiences, providing credible and transparent consumption data is of the utmost importance.”

“We are pleased to partner with NLO to expand our Podcast Reports to THE NETHERLANDS,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “We are confident that our data will help the region’s Podcasters, Networks, and Advertisers understand the audience reach and engagement, and further accelerate the growth of this already rapidly expanding medium.”

