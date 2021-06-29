Rivera And Meggs

Music and media company, MASS APPEAL has named JESSICA RIVERA GM And Jenya Meggs SVP/Content. RIVERA will oversee creative and day-to-day operations of MASS APPEAL's music division. MEGGS will work alongside Chief Creative Officer SACHA JENKINS, spearheading strategies and partnerships of MASS APPEALS content slate.

Both executives will help lead MASS APPEAL's #HIPHOP50 program, overseeing projects aimed at celebrating Hip Hop's 50th anniversary.

RIVERA commented, "It’s an inspiring time to join MASS APPEAL and continue to build the music division and elevate the artist’s narrative through the synergy of music and media. HIP HOP 50 will uniquely bring together these worlds of creativity, all to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary!"

MEGGS added, "I’m excited to use my talents and join MASS APPEAL on this journey, to expand the narrative of film and TV, while creating exceptional content."

MASS APPEAL CEO PETER BITTENBENDER said, "Both JESSICA and JENYA bring a tremendous amount of experience, passion and relationships to the company at a time that could not be more exciting. Having leadership of their level around #HipHop50 is a dream come true and I’m looking forward to what’s to come."

MASS APPEAL Founder NASIR "NAS" JONES added, "Great moment as the team expands with the hiring of JESSICA and JENYA, both of whom I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with for years. I look forward to working with JESSICA as the GM of the label, JENYA as the SVP of content and together as a team as we scale our #HIPHOP50 program and MASS APPEAL’s overall business."

