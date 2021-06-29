-
FCC Fines Alabama LPFM For Late License Renewal Application
The FCC has fined ROVISION MINISTRY $1,125 for a late license renewal application for low power FM WPMR-LP/RUSSELLVILLE, AL.
The station was supposed to file its application by DECEMBER 2nd but filed it on MARCH 2, 2020; the licensee cited difficulty getting its FCC registration number and password from a former employee. The FCC rejected that excuse but reduced the fine due to a history of compliance.