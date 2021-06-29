McGuire

The MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO GROUP (MIW) will honor DEDE MCGUIRE, host of the nationally syndicated 'DEDE IN THE MORNING SHOW,' with THE 2021 AIRBLAZER AWARD.

MCGUIRE is a radio veteran. She co-hosted the nationally syndicated "THE DOUG BANKS SHOW" for 10 years before moving on to host her own show ‘DEDE IN THE MORNING.' The program is syndicated through COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS via SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS.

MCGUIRE said, “It’s an honor and I’m completely blown away.”

MIW Board Pres. RUTH PRESSLAFF added, "What a joy to celebrate DEDE and her many accomplishments. Her non-stop work in radio is impressive enough, but it's her support of so many organizations, and her commitment to mentoring that makes her so special, and so deserving of this award."

2020 MIW AIRBLAZER ANGELA YEE, co-host of the nationally syndicated ‘THE BREAKFAST CLUB’ said, “DEDE is a woman I admire because she excels as a rarity in this industry, a Black woman leading a nationally syndicated morning show. I love that she is not only an inspiration, with her tremendous talent and work ethic, but she is also effortlessly beautiful inside and out.”

The MIW AIRBLAZER Award stems from an alliance formed in 2015 between MIW (formerly known as the MIW GROUP) and the MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP (MSBC). The recipient is selected, as is tradition, by the prior year’s winner and is recognized for her dedication and contributions to the broadcast industry and to the communities she serves. The award will be presented to MCGUIRE on AUGUST 12th during the MSBC in CHICAGO.

MCGUIRE gives back to the community through numerous non-profit organizations, including MINNIE’S FOOD PANTRY, NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK, DRESS FOR SUCCESS DALLAS, and WOMEN CALLED MOSES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OUTREACH PROGRAM.

In addition, she supports deserving women through her "BEAUTY AND BRAINS" DEDE MCGUIRE SCHOLARSHIP and through her DEDE MCGUIRE FOUNDATIONS "DEDE’S DO-OVER" SCHOLARSHIP. It assists women whose early educational goals were interrupted due to unforeseen circumstances and gives them a second chance to complete their college or vocational degree.

The MIW is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to the advancement of female leadership in radio broadcasting,

To register for the 2021 MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP in CHICAGO, visit here.

