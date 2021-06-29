Richard Marx Adds Author To His Resume

Singer/songwriter RICHARD MARX will be releasing his debut memoir STORIES TO TELL on TUESDAY (7/6) via SIMON & SCHUSTER.

The book documents his 30-plus-year career, from backstage rooms to meeting rooms. The tome chronicles collaborations with the likes of LUTHER VANDROSS, KEITH URBAN, JOSH GROBAN, NSYNC, and NATALIE COLE, plus life on the road and his love and life with wife, DAISY FUNETES.

Ahead of the book, this FRIDAY (7/2), MARX celebrates its release with a two-disc accompanying soundtrack, STORIES TO TELL: GREATEST HITS AND MORE on BMG. It features remastered versions of his biggest hits plus never before released demos, live tracks and fresh interpretations of songs he penned for other artists including NSYNC’s “This I Promise You,” JOSH GROBAN’s “To Where You Are” and KEITH URBAN’s “Better Life.”

