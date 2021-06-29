Triple 8 Management Adds Eight Producers To Client Roster

TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT has expanded its client roster, adding eight award-winning producers to the company's services, which had not previously included production management. New clients are: CASON COOLEY, LUKE DICK, SHANI GANDHI, MARTIN JOHNSON, BRANDON PADDOCK, JON RANDALL, DANEN REED RECTOR and F. REID SHIPPEN.

“It all started with [producer] ALENA MORAN,” said TRIPLE 8 owner GEORGE COURI. “I heard from her and multiple GRAMMY-winning producer and mixer REID SHIPPEN about wanting to all work together, even though we didn't manage producers at the time. It has gone exceedingly well to serve him, and so, with ALENA and others on the team now, we look forward to continuing to grow this area of our business.”

More information can be found here about TRIPLE 8's new clients and upcoming projects. The company is based in NASHVILLE and AUSTIN.

« see more Net News