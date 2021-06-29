Charese Fruge, Darlene Rodrigo

In this week's ALL ACCESS “WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks shop and life and a whole lot more with KOST (KOST 103.5)/LOS ANGELES "ELLEN K MORNING SHOW" producer DARLENE RODRIGO.

Discussing the team effort that it takes for everything to come together, RODRIGO said, “We are a family where nothing is off limits, all hands are on deck, and we keep constant communication. If I had to pick the most active group text on my phone between my personal family and my radio family, my radio family would win! Having that connection and bond is an unknown necessity for many, but obvious for us. We know each other so much, even down to the way we type.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE spotlights a woman from one of the various facets of our businesses. Read about DARLENE RODRIGO here.

« see more Net News