Theresa Velasquez Still Missing

Loved ones and industry friends are waiting patiently for word on a missing L.A. LIVE NATION executive who remains unaccounted for after the recent collapse of a condo building in SEASIDE, FL. LIVE NATION CEO MICHAEL RAPINO identified THERESA VELASQUEZ as "a beloved friend, daughter, sister and co-worker." RAPINO tweeted on MONDAY night, "Sending love to everyone in SURFSIDE. We need miracles tonight."

Authorities said on MONDAY (6/28) that 149 people were still missing in connection with the JUNE 24th disaster. At least 12 people have been confirmed dead since the structure partially collapsed in southern FLORIDA's MIAMI-DADE COUNTY.

Along with her position at LIVE NATION, VELASQUEZ is also a local L.A.-area DJ. She performed at NEW YORK CITY PRIDE in 2019, and last year she was named to BILLBOARD's 2020 "Pride List of Industry-Shaping LGBTQ Executives."

No one has been found alive in the rubble since hours after the collapse on THURSDAY. Read the full story here.





